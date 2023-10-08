Wrestling legend Rey Mysterio breaks silence following major win at WWE Fastlane

Wrestling legend Rey Mysterio recently broke his silence following a major win at WWE Fastlane 2023.

At the Fastlane Premium Live Event, the Latino World Order, alongside a returning Carlito, faced Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. Despite having the upper hand initially, the Street Profits lost the match when Carlito attacked Ford with the Backstabber, thus picking up the win for LWO.

Following the historic win, Rey took to social media to express his appreciation for his stablemates. He uploaded a photo of himself alongside Zelina Vega, Carlito, and Escobar.

WWE legend Konnan shared his opinion on the company forcing Rey Mysterio to unmask

WWE legend Konnan recently shared his honest opinion on Rey Mysterio unmasking himself because of some storyline.

While speaking in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Konnan mentioned that he found it disrespectful when Mysterio was forced to unmask himself during a matchup between himself, Mysterio, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall.

He added that he did not like the idea as no one other than Mysterio lost anything in the match.

"It was disrespectful for the simple fact that, to me, what got me the hottest was the stipulation of the match. It was Kevin Nash and Scott Hall against me and Rey. I had nothing to do in that match, neither did Scott Hall. We were in the match, but here's the worst part. Rey loses his mask. Scott Hall doesn't lose anything, Kevin Nash doesn't lose anything. It was Miss Elizabeth's hair," Konnan said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for the Latino World Order in the near future.

