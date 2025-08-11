Wrestling Legend Robbie Ellis Dies at 82

Popular star Robbie Ellis was a legend in the independent scene. He passed away at the age of 82.Robbie Ellis was an American professional wrestler who competed in the independent circuit, primarily in New England and the Mid-Atlantic regions. Ellis wrestled for several promotions during his career, such as Chikara, No Limit Pro Wrestling, New England Championship Wrestling, Millennium Wrestling Federation, and many others. He was also the subject of a feature-length documentary, Canvasman: The Robbie Ellis Story.Ellis gained significant recognition for being an art dealer and was the co-owner of the Barridoff Galleries. He gained a lot of traction for being an art dealer who was also a professional wrestler.Sadly, Ellis passed away on August 7, 2025, at the age of 82.Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWONLINKSorry to hear about the death of Robbie Ellis (Rob Elowitch), who got a lot of mainstream attention for being a wrestler and owning an art gallery. He was 82.Robbie Ellis is the second wrestling legend to pass away in recent weeks, after Hulk HoganRobbie Ellis isn't the only wrestling legend to pass away in recent weeks. On July 24, 2025, the wrestling community was saddened to hear that Hulk Hogan had passed away due to cardiac arrest.Hogan was one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling during the '80s and '90s. He was responsible for bringing the entire industry into the global limelight. His contributions to the industry were tremendous.After the news of his passing broke, several wrestlers and fans paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer. Michael Cole even delivered an emotional tribute to The Hulkster during SummerSlam 2025, noting that he wouldn't be sitting at his desk for the past 28 years if it wasn't for Hogan.&quot;Ladies and gentlemen, we pause tonight to remember that last week, the world lost an icon in sports entertainment. If not for this man, I guarantee you there won't be 53,161 WWE fans in MetLife Stadium tonight. I guarantee that I wouldn't be sitting at this desk for the past 28 years if it wasn't for Terry Bolea, The Immortal Hulk Hogan. Hulk Hogan was larger than life, sports entertainment personified. The greatest performer in our history,&quot; Cole said.It's sad to hear that the wrestling world has lost another legend.