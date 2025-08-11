  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Wrestling Legend Robbie Ellis Dies at 82

Wrestling Legend Robbie Ellis Dies at 82

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 11, 2025 03:07 GMT
Sad fans
This wrestling legend was popular on the independent scene (Source: WWE.com)

Popular star Robbie Ellis was a legend in the independent scene. He passed away at the age of 82.

Ad

Robbie Ellis was an American professional wrestler who competed in the independent circuit, primarily in New England and the Mid-Atlantic regions. Ellis wrestled for several promotions during his career, such as Chikara, No Limit Pro Wrestling, New England Championship Wrestling, Millennium Wrestling Federation, and many others. He was also the subject of a feature-length documentary, Canvasman: The Robbie Ellis Story.

Ellis gained significant recognition for being an art dealer and was the co-owner of the Barridoff Galleries. He gained a lot of traction for being an art dealer who was also a professional wrestler.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sadly, Ellis passed away on August 7, 2025, at the age of 82.

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Ad

Robbie Ellis is the second wrestling legend to pass away in recent weeks, after Hulk Hogan

Robbie Ellis isn't the only wrestling legend to pass away in recent weeks. On July 24, 2025, the wrestling community was saddened to hear that Hulk Hogan had passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Hogan was one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling during the '80s and '90s. He was responsible for bringing the entire industry into the global limelight. His contributions to the industry were tremendous.

Ad

After the news of his passing broke, several wrestlers and fans paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer. Michael Cole even delivered an emotional tribute to The Hulkster during SummerSlam 2025, noting that he wouldn't be sitting at his desk for the past 28 years if it wasn't for Hogan.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we pause tonight to remember that last week, the world lost an icon in sports entertainment. If not for this man, I guarantee you there won't be 53,161 WWE fans in MetLife Stadium tonight. I guarantee that I wouldn't be sitting at this desk for the past 28 years if it wasn't for Terry Bolea, The Immortal Hulk Hogan. Hulk Hogan was larger than life, sports entertainment personified. The greatest performer in our history," Cole said.
Ad

It's sad to hear that the wrestling world has lost another legend.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications