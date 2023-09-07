Wrestling legend says Bray Wyatt went through "hundreds of people" just to give him a hug (Exclusive)

The outpouring of love toward Bray Wyatt has been constant since he tragically passed away recently. Many people, past and present, in the wrestling world have paid tribute to him, recalling wholesome stories, and so did one more wrestling legend.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked long-time wrestling journalist and legend Bill Apter about any memories of Bray Wyatt.

Bill Apter spoke of an incident from 2018 in New York, which was presumably SummerSlam (hosted in the Barclays Center that year). At the event, Bray Wyatt rushed through hundreds of people waiting to meet him just to give Apter a hug:

"He could have been a horror movie writer. He was one of the most creative talents I had ever met. Many, many times I met him backstage in WWE. In 2018 in a big event in New York, there were hundreds of people waiting for him and he saw me in the crowd waving at him and he just made his way through the crowd to give me a hug." (1:51-2:23)

You can watch the full video below:

What happened to Bray Wyatt's feud with Bobby Lashley?

Expand Tweet

The last feud that Bray Wyatt technically had wasn't against LA Knight - it was against The All Mighty Bobby Lashley. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 leading to heart issues, the scheduled match for WrestleMania 39 was canceled.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline reported that the match was simply forgotten about:

"Wyatt was to face Bobby Lashley, but after the match was announced, it was simply forgotten. There were teases of it, and then they stopped as well," Meltzer wrote.

There was admittedly less hype behind the feud, but Lashley was in good form, and Wyatt was still making his way back after having only wrestled one match. It's something that we will never get to see, but it would have been an interesting one for sure.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.