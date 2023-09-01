A planned Bray Wyatt match was allegedly "simply forgotten" by WWE

Bray Wyatt will be remembered as one of WWE's brightest talents of the modern era. Before his hiatus earlier this year, Wyatt was on course to face Bobby Lashley, a match that WWE apparently forgot about.

After ending a fresh feud with LA Knight, Bray Wyatt declared that he would target the winner of Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's Elimination Chamber match. The All Mighty defeated The Beast Incarnate via DQ, and as promised, Bray Wyatt began playing mind games with his next opponent.

WWE's plan was straightforward: build towards a WrestleMania match between Wyatt and Lashley, and it looked like everything was set after the February 27th episode of RAW, where the company aired an edited version of the "muscle man dance." Wyatt, however, mysteriously vanished from TV, and despite rumors about his health, reports stated that WWE still hoped for Bray and Bobby to wrestle at WrestleMania.

That might not have been the case, though, as Dave Meltzer noted how the planned rivalry between the two former World Champions was just abandoned and never revisited.

"Wyatt was to face Bobby Lashley, but after the match was announced, it was simply forgotten. There were teases of it, and then they stopped as well," Meltzer wrote.

Bray Wyatt passed away at the age of 36, and the tributes are still pouring in from various fans and pro wrestling personalities. You can check them out here.

Bobby Lashley is currently on an exciting creative path in WWE

The two-time World Champion had a pretty frustrating WrestleMania season as he surprisingly didn't feature on the card despite his earnest efforts.

After getting drafted to SmackDown, it was evident that the writing team needed to book Lashley in a completely different way, and the solution was for him to lead a new faction. Speculation of The Hurt Business reunion never came to fruition as Bobby went about scouting for potential stablemates.

The company has been patient with the build, and in recent weeks, The Street Profits have joined forces with Bobby Lashley and are set to embark on a long-awaited heel run. Lashley's new group could get more reinforcements, with fans suggesting that a 22-year-old star could be its final member. Read more on that here.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here