Wrestling legend says Brock Lesnar's dream match against 35-year-old SmackDown star won't happen at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

The road to WrestleMania 39 began for Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Less than a week before the event, he returned to take out Bobby Lashley and repeat his feat. However, it was a tease against another top superstar who Dutch Mantell says Lesnar won't face anytime soon. The star in question is none other than Gunther.

In case you were wondering, Brock Lesnar's 2.5-minute appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble match was an interesting one. He cleaned house before being confronted by the #1 entrant - the 35-year-old Intercontinental Champion Gunther. While they had a face-off, their interaction didn't last long as Bobby Lashley was the next entrant, eliminating Brock Lesnar almost immediately.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said he loved the idea of Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar but revealed why it isn't happening at WrestleMania 39 or anytime soon:

"I don't think we're going to see Gunther and Brock [Lesnar] for a while, because he's used to taking his time and when he pulls the trigger on that, and now we got all this time to play with it. To tease it here, to add there. It's like we're talking about when they're going to pull the trigger on Sami [Zayn]. We knew they were going to do it, but we didn't know when. Now they can do the same technique on Gunther and Brock." [5:18-5:50]

He hinted that it could happen in the summer but believes that a slow build is the best approach for a match of this caliber:

"When it finally gets there, finally when dessert is served, now the people will be ready for it. There's an old saying - 'you can't shoot the angles too soon,' because people won't understand it," the wrestling legend said. [5:51-6:08]

Is Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III the direction for WrestleMania?

While there seemed to be rumors that WWE was planning a Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther match, the direction for Lesnar in the Royal Rumble made it clear that his road to WrestleMania will be an All Mighty One.

Bobby Lashley took almost no time to eliminate Lesnar - with the latter only lasting two-and-a-half minutes in the match. While he had a similar time in the 2022 Rumble, his #30 entry made his win the quickest ever.

Either way, it makes sense, as Lashley and Lesnar are now 1-1. The story seems to be set up for a dream clash at WrestleMania, and we are excited to see how it turns out.

