"Old-school wrestler in a new world" - Wrestling Legend says current WWE Superstar is similar to Triple H (Exclusive)

WWE has a plethora of top stars at the moment, but no one is as prominent as Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief recently received some significant praise from Kenny Omega, who believes fans would be pleasantly surprised by how a dream match between the AEW and WWE star might play out.

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter was least surprised by Omega's comments on Reigns and compared the Tribal Chief to Triple H.

While speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Apter explained that Reigns had all the essential qualities of an old-school performer. Unlike many other stars, he has found a way to stay relevant in the modern era. Apter also mentioned the importance of being part of the Samoan wrestling dynasty.

Here's how Bill aptly described Roman Reigns' exceptional work:

"How can you not acknowledge the man? He has held his championship so much. He came up the old-school way, being trained by the Samoan Family. He is an old-school type of wrestler in a new world, which I used to say about Triple H. He handles it perfectly." [3:20 – 3:50]

What did Kenny Omega say about a possible match against WWE's Roman Reigns?

Kenny Omega is considered one of the best in-ring workers of the present generation. Throughout his career, he has put on several memorable classics against various superstars.

A fan on social media recently claimed that Reigns might not be able to last even five minutes in the ring with Omega, and the former AEW World Champion had an interesting reaction to the comment.

Omega stated that Roman Reigns was WWE's top guy for a reason, and he commended Roman's incredible work ethic. The Cleaner also added that a showdown between him and Reigns would startle a lot of detractors:

"@JakeBur99747047 @WrestlinAspect I'm sure he could. He's their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people," Kenny Omega tweeted.

Roman Reigns has earned everyone's respect with his performances as WWE's premier superstar, and his historic push isn't expected to stop right now. Meanwhile, Omega is recovering from an injury and is expected to be back soon.

