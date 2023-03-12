Wrestling legend says nobody gives a s**t if Brock Lesnar defeats 35-year-old SmackDown star at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar's road to WrestleMania began almost immediately after his controversial loss to Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber 2023. Omos, however, wasn't his original opponent, but it was reportedly Bray Wyatt. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell spoke about why the original plans fell out and said that nobody gives a s**t even if he beats the 35-year-old SmackDown star.

However, reports stated that The Beast Incarnate shot down the idea, refusing to work with Bray Wyatt. Instead, Bobby Lashley will face Wyatt while Lesnar faces The Nigerian Giant Omos.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that Brock Lesnar nixed the plan to face Bray Wyatt because it's a "lose-lose" situation for him and said that nobody gives a s**t even if he beats Wyatt:

"Why did Brock [Lesnar] nix it [match against Bray Wyatt]? I'll tell you why, it's a lose-lose situation for him. If he beats Bray Wyatt, who gives a s**t? Who gives a cr*p? I mean, there's nothing there. Between Brock and Bray right now, there isn't even any air, nothing has happened in that air, nothing has even stirred in that air between them that would make that match between them even thinkable." (2:46-3:22)

Mantell continued, saying that even if Bray Wyatt defeated Lesnar, it wouldn't benefit The Beast Incarnate in any way:

"And if Bray beat Brock, which is not going to happen, I'll tell you that right now. That doesn't help either one of them. Brock, if he beats Bray Wyatt, he gains nothing. He's still in the same boat as he was, it's a pretty good boat - but he's still in the same place. And he might even drop down a little bit. Osmosis, just being in the same match with Bray. And if Bray beats him, which I just said is not going to happen, I mean that helps neither one of them. And we've talked about him [Bray Wyatt], and he's hitting a zero right now." (3:23-4:13)

A surprising name defended the Brock Lesnar vs. Omos match

While a lot of people have been critical and underwhelmed by the Brock Lesnar vs. Omos match at WrestleMania, some have come to the defense of it. Former WWE star Enzo Amore did so as well.

Brock Lesnar is the best wrestler in the world by a fkn long shot. I haven’t seen the builds.But I see the builds.Brock vs Omos …..If you don’t like it now.You will later.Brock Lesnar is the best wrestler in the world by a fkn long shot. I haven’t seen the builds. But I see the builds. Brock vs Omos ….. 💰 💰 💰 If you don’t like it now.You will later. Brock Lesnar is the best wrestler in the world by a fkn long shot.

Amore came to the defense of the Brock Lesnar vs Omos match at the Showcase of Immortals, calling The Beast Incarnate the best wrestler in the world by a "long shot." He stated that Brock vs. Omos is a money match.

What are your thoughts on Lesnar facing Omos at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section below.

