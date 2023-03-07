Controversial former WWE star has a message for people who are not in favor of Brock Lesnar vs. Omos match at WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos is one of the strangest matches announced for WWE WrestleMania 39. However, Enzo Amore believes that the bout is money.

The Nigerian Giant challenged Lesnar to a match at the Showcase of Immortals two weeks back on RAW. The Beast Incarnate accepted the challenge last Monday before delivering an F5 to Omos' manager, MVP.

The bout's announcement was not well-received by the majority of wrestling fans, as many believe that Lesnar deserves to be in the ring with someone better than Omos. However, former WWE star Enzo Amore has contradicting views as he recently took to Twitter and stated that Brock vs. Omos is a money match.

Check out Enzo's tweet below:

"I haven’t seen the builds. But I see the builds. Brock vs Omos ….. 💰 💰 💰 If you don’t like it now. You will later. Brock Lesnar is the best wrestler in the world by a fkn long shot."

Enzo Amore was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly six years before getting fired due to sexual assault allegations. The controversial star attended the Survivor Series 2018 as a fan before he was kicked out of the venue for causing disruption.

WWE legend refused to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos match at WrestleMania 39 isn't something the fans are quite happy about. It seems like The Nigerian Giant wasn't WWE's first pick either.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H and Co. wanted to bring in Stone Cold Steve Austin for a blockbuster showdown against The Beast Incarnate. However, the Texas Rattlesnake reportedly refused to return to the squared circle.

"As noted, there was an attempt for a Lesnar vs. Steve Austin match, as the two have never faced off. While there may have been mentions of Austin with Roman Reigns at one point, it was never anywhere near serious. Those close to Austin said it was Lesnar who he was approached about. Austin turned that down," said Meltzer.

It has also been noted that Brock Lesnar refused to fight Bray Wyatt, which led to a change in finish for his match against Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber. The All Mighty will now face Wyatt at WrestleMania 39.

