Wrestling legend says popular duo "isn't far behind" the level of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (Exclusive)

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are among the hottest superstars in WWE right now - especially the latter. Their feud against The Bloodline has easily been the best in the past year, and wrestling legend Dutch Mantell compared their situation to that of The Usos.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke to SP3 and discussed the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos match at WrestleMania 39. It was widely considered the best match of WrestleMania weekend this year. The match saw the reunited best friends become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Dutch Mantell said that he wasn't surprised that the main event of WrestleMania Night 1 was as good as it was and spoke about the experience level of the teams. He said that while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have a bit more of the "ROH" experience, The Usos aren't far behind:

"Well, tremendous. But I expected them to have that type of a match. Do you know how long the preparation for this match has been going on? Atleast 4 months. When you take those guys with all that experience and you put it all together - of course, Sami [Zayn] and Kevin [Owens] brought all their Ring of Honor experience, they put it together. The Usos, didn't have that experience, yet, Sami and Kevin, I think they have more experience but The Usos aren't far behind." (3:07-3:59)

He added that the story was told at the perfect time:

"So I expected this type of performance from them. I also knew the crowd would energize them and they got a great story because Sami has suffered. They beat the crap out of him and Kevin turned his back on him and finally when they get together...they told the story at the right time." (4:00-4:36)

You can watch the full video below:

Sami Zayn suffered a defeat on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 39

Sami Zayn faced Jey Uso in the main event of the SmackDown after WrestleMania 39 and lost. While he tried to convince Jey Uso backstage before their match, explaining to Jey that he was being used by The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. However, Jey didn't listen.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE On #SmackDown , Jey Uso defeated Sami Zayn in the main event, thanks to some assistance from Solo Sikoa. Jey & Solo beat down Sami after the match, but Matt Riddle made the save! On #SmackDown, Jey Uso defeated Sami Zayn in the main event, thanks to some assistance from Solo Sikoa. Jey & Solo beat down Sami after the match, but Matt Riddle made the save!#WWE https://t.co/4aMG3tvVkV

In the main event of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa helped Jey Uso win the match, and while Jey teased not wanting to attack Sami, he did so anyway. In the end, Matt Riddle came to the rescue and cleared the ring to help Zayn from any more damage.

If you take any quotes from the first half of the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes