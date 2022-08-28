Wrestling legend says Triple H had to "get rid" of major backstage figure to hire his friend in WWE (Exclusive)

Triple H is only in the early stages of his tenure as the head of WWE creative. Fans are certainly excited, and talent backstage appears to be happy about it as well. However, not everyone can be pleased, and not every decision that is made can be popular. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell spoke about a decision that The Game made that may not be viewed as a popular one.

That decision, of course, is the release of Jeff Jarrett from WWE. Jarrett was the former Senior Vice President of Live Events and was removed from his role only two months after being hired. Road Dogg was recently hired again and put into Jarrett's role, leading to speculation that The Game favored his friend over Jeff, who was hired by Vince McMahon.

On Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he believes Triple H was looking for a job for Road Dogg and felt he had to "get rid of" the six-time Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett to slot him in:

"I think that Triple H was basically looking for a job for Road Dogg and he had to get rid of Jeff to put him in there. I think Jeff was doing great with that job because he's been around the wrestling business for long. Road Dogg has been around the business his whole life and so has Jeff. I hate anybody losing their job." (8:20-9:00)

You can watch the full video below:

Is Triple H set to bring back more names in the future?

So far, Triple H has been responsible for bringing back some major released talents such as Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Hit Row. The list also includes superstars like Johnny Gargano, whose contract had expired. There haven't been too many re-hires on the backstage front.

However, as time goes by, fans will expect more names to return to the company. It's certainly not practical to assume that we will get returns as frequently as we have gotten in the last month.

The past month seems to have been more of a statement from WWE about the new direction that is being taken.

It will be interesting to see the backstage changes occur over the coming years under the new WWE regime.

