Paul Heyman will be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame, but not by a certain wrestling veteran. Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has shared that he doesn't want to undertake that role.

The Wiseman is considered one of the most important figures in the history of the wrestling business. He used to run a major promotion out of Philadelphia, called ECW. Many legends like Rob Van Dam, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Jericho, and Rey Mysterio got their first taste of fame in ECW before making the jump to WWE.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the veteran spoke about Heyman going into the 2023 class of WWE Hall of Fame. He stated that while he was happy for The Special Counsel, he felt that Paul should be inducted by someone else other than him. This was mainly, he suggested, because he felt his contribution to Heyman's career could be considered minimal and had taken place way back in the past.

"Boy howdy, people were like, 'Oh Jim, you've got to induct him,' 'You've got to...' No, I'm sure that there's somebody that Paul would think is more instrumental in his career than our little skirmishes we had 35 years ago. But I'm fully in favor of this. I think he's incredible. I don't have any qualms whatsoever in saying that Paul Heyman should go in the WWE Hall of Fame, for his work over the last couple of years if nothing else," said Cornette. [0:20-0:53]

Paul Heyman said he's turned down the WWE Hall of Fame several times in the past

The Wiseman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in Philadelphia, which was home to ECW for many years. His induction surely acknowledges his valuable work in 'The Land of Extreme,' before his monumental work in WWE.

During an interview with TMZ, Paul Heyman stated that he's turned down the WWE Hall of Fame several times in the past. He revealed what made him finally accept it.

“I’ve turned down the Hall of Fame several times in the past. But this year, it’s Triple H, Paul Levesque’s, first year in full control of determining who does go into the Hall of Fame; it’s in Philadelphia, which was the home of ECW; it’s WrestleMania 40; so it’s a perfect storm to accept,” he said. (H/T - CageSide Seats)

Expand Tweet

The other names announced for the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame thus far are Bull Nakano, The U.S. Express and legendary boxer, Muhammad Ali.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : Which character of Heyman is your favorite? The Wiseman ECW Owner 0 votes View Discussion