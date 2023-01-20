Wrestling legend says WWE is doing a bad job at pushing Seth Rollins' rival on RAW (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins has been in and out of the United States Championship picture on RAW. In 2022, he won his first singles title in years as he became the US Champion, defeating Bobby Lashley. However, Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes that WWE isn't doing a good job of pushing Austin Theory.

Austin Theory is the reigning United States Champion. He won the title at Survivor Series in a Triple Threat match involving Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. He has had a stronghold over the title since, and the win came right after he failed to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on the US Title - something that has never been done before.

On the latest episode of Writing With Russo, Vince Russo was perplexed at the idea that Austin Theory is being considered the next John Cena. Russo used the example of Rollins calling him a "kid" to prove that WWE is doing a bad job handling the young star:

"That's what I don't understand. Ok, if you guys are looking at him [Austin Theory], fine - this would be the opportunity to do something like that. Maybe it is a legend, whoever, but I don't understand it, bro. It reminds me a little bit of how [Seth] Rollins is constantly calling him 'kid, kid, kid' to his face and then they leave him laying." (2:41-3:12)

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion compared Theory's situation to Jerry Lawler's, and believes that he should beat the daylights out of his rivals:

"It kind of reminds me of Jerry Lawler, when fans kept chanting 'Burger king' and he closed his ears. That's what you're doing. If Theory is a heel and somebody is referring to him as a 'kid', he should beat the crap out of them. He's doing the Lawler, which...this is your next [John] Cena?" (3:13-3:34)

You can watch the full video down below:

Austin Theory seemingly won his feud against Seth Rollins

Although Russo was critical of how WWE has handled Austin Theory, it seems as though he has won his feud against Seth Rollins. On the first RAW of 2023, Theory retained his US Title against The Visionary, albeit via dirty tactics.

Even so, Seth Rollins has teased being in the US Title picture. But ultimately, it's the All Mighty Bobby Lashley who will get the next shot at the gold, as he is scheduled to face the champion on the 30th anniversary of RAW.

Who will walk out as the US Champion? Theory or Lashley? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

