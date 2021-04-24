Wrestling legend says WWE "buried" Cesaro on SmackDown [Exclusive]

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell opened up about the first segment of last night's WWE SmackDown. Mantell discussed WWE's booking decision to not have Cesaro talk during the segment.

Cesaro was a part of the opening segment of SmackDown with Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Daniel Bryan. However, The Swiss Superman didn't really speak during the segment.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell addressed how Cesaro was booked on SmackDown last night. Mantell said that by not having the former United States Champion talk at all during the segment, WWE sort of "buried" him. Dutch Mantell also revealed how he would have booked Cesaro if he was in charge:

"For Cesaro, talking is not his strong point. Talking is not his forte. The work is great. The work is good but Daniel Bryan can out talk him. When Daniel Bryan is talking it's like he's talking right to you. When he's interviewed, he's talking right to the fans. He's always been like this, Cesaro is not a strong talker but who's booking the guy? They are."

"I'm sure they took that into account, let's let Daniel do the talking but in the process they kind of buried Cesaro, they guy they're pushing. So I don't know if they saw it that way when they did and I'm sure they didn't but what I would do if I was booking Cesaro, I'd put him in the gym and give him some quick wins on TV. Put him in the gym to train and train and train and put a sign up 'I'm coming at you' or something like that. That is more effective than him talking for 10 minutes," said Mantell.

Daniel Bryan will face Roman Reigns next week on SmackDown

Daniel Bryan is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on next week's edition of WWE SmackDown. Cesaro was the one who had initially challenged Reigns but The Tribal Chief decided he wanted to face Bryan instead.

Roman Reigns also said that he did not want to see Daniel Bryan back on SmackDown if the latter loses the match. Bryan accepted the match after Cesaro himself insisted that he needed to take it.

