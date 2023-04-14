Wrestling legend is scared that Raquel Rodriguez would "beat the sh** out of him" if they dated (Exclusive)

Raquel Rodriguez is one of the most dominant women in WWE at the moment. However, her dominance seems to have scared a wrestling legend. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about why he was scared of Rodriguez.

Teamed with Liv Morgan, Rodriguez recently became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, beating Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch.

Dutch Mantell spoke about Raquel Rodriguez on Smack Talk by Sportskeeda. He said that although he was impressed by her, Raquel scared him. He also described how he would be terrified of dating someone like her.

"She's a big girl. This is what I don't get with Raquel. She comes out and does the back pose. Wait a minute, if I had a girlfriend and she'd say, 'Heyy' and she'd give me that back pose. I'd say, 'Well, that's about it right now. You can just sit down over there, and I'll just ease on out the door, don't call me. Don't even look for me on Twitter or nothing, just leave my a** alone.'" (13:26 - 13:59)

Dutch Mantell revealed that he had a policy throughout his life to never date a woman that he felt could beat him up like Raquel. He said that it was his belief and joked that's why he had never been beaten up by a woman.

"Because I always made it a point to never go out with women who I thought could beat the sh*t out of me. It's just one of my beliefs. And I can truthfully say sitting here, that I've never been beaten up by a woman. Because I had vision, buddy." (14:01 - 14:23)

You can check out the video below:

Aliyah was very happy with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan's win at WWE RAW

Raquel and Liv's win over Stratus and Lynch was celebrated by a large part of the WWE fanbase, but Aliyah in particular was very happy. She congratulated her friends on Twitter.

Even though she's been absent for a while now, Aliyah will hopefully make a return sometime soon.

