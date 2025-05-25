Wrestling legend sends message after making first WWE appearance in 31 years

WWE held its second Saturday Night's Main Event of the year on May 24, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. Several legends were present on the show, including a pioneer who returned after 31 years.

One of the biggest changes under Triple H has been the acknowledgment of past stars and legends during events. Most of the stars are prominently seated ringside and are shown during the broadcast, acknowledged and cheered by the crowd present.

Leilani Kai, a former WWE Women's Champion, was in attendance in Tampa at Saturday Night's Main Event. She wrestled in the first-ever WrestleMania, losing the title to Wendy Richter. She was also a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion, with Judy Martin, during the titles' existence from 1983 to 1989.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kai dropped a message reacting to her appearance at Saturday's event. She noted that it was something that she had wanted for a long time. It was her first WWE appearance since losing to Alundra Blayze at WrestleMania X.

"All I ever wanted," Kai tweeted.

It will be interesting to see if Leilani Kai gets honored with a Hall of Fame induction. She was a one-time women's champion and a two-time women's tag team champion. She was also a former NWA Women's World Champion.

Other WWE legends at Saturday Night's Main Event

Leilani Kai wasn't the only legend in attendance at Saturday Night's Main Event. She was joined by Tatanka, Bushwhacker Luke, Jimmy Hart, Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham. Tatanka had announced on social media beforehand that he'll be at the event.

Bushwacker Luke remains active at age 78, while Hart's been in a few shows this year, including RAW's debut on Netflix. Rotunda and Windham, known as The Midnight Express, were inducted into the Hall of Fame last month.

Jesse "The Body" Ventura was also present during the broadcast as a guest commentator and analyst. He returned to the company last December at Saturday Night's Main Event.

