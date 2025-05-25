Wrestling legend shows off impressive body transformation 9 years after last WWE match

A WWE Hall of Famer recently posted a social media update to show off his impressive body transformation. The veteran has not stepped inside the wrestling ring in over five years.

Wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page last competed for WWE in the 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, his last wrestling bout was four years later on January 15, 2020, edition of AEW Dynamite. He teamed up with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall to go up against the eventual winners, MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade, in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

DDP recently took to his Instagram account to share two mirror selfies claimed to be thirteen months apart. The veteran highlighted his impressive body transformation during that time interval.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

DDP makes a massive claim about current WWE champion

Dominik Mysterio won his first-ever singles main roster title at WrestleMania 41. He won a Fatal Four-Way match to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion to a massive pop from the Las Vegas crowd.

During an interview with CasinoBeats, DDP reflected on the reaction of the crowd to Mysterio's historic win on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The veteran opined that the 28-year-old was going to be an immaculate babyface. He further praised Dominik for his hard work.

"Like the kid’s gonna be a hell of a babyface when he makes that flip. Hold onto that heel thing as long as you can, because when he flips, I’ll tell you what that’s a kid I’m a big fan of. We both have the same birthday. I love his old man. But I am personally a big fan of how hard he’s worked to get to this spot. I don’t know many young kids who could have come in the way he did with his dad, not really know how to work at all, and has turned himself, man. Whoever was in charge of making that happen, they are a king maker because that kid, he has got it all and some. It was interesting because he’s the biggest heel, and yet at that last WrestleMania, boy you swear to God he was the biggest baby face of the company, " he said. [H/T: CasinoBeats]

Dominik Mysterio has successfully defended his title against Penta twice, with the most recent one being at WWE Backlash. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Judgment Day member.

