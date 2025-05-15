WWE veteran is convinced major Judgment Day member will be "hell of a babyface"

WWE Superstars undergo character transformations from villains to fan favorites, often due to crowd reactions or evolving storylines. Wrestling veteran Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently made a huge claim regarding the massive shift in a member of The Judgment Day's persona.

Dominik Mysterio has consistently faced heat from the crowd since he turned his back on his father Rey Mysterio at SummerSlam 2022. After spending over two years with The Judgment Day, The Latino Cheat's heel gimmick kicked up a notch when he betrayed Rhea Ripley and aligned with Liv Morgan last summer. However, Dirty Dom arguably received one of the biggest pops at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas when he captured the Intercontinental Championship. He defeated Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta in a Fatal-Four Way Match for the coveted title.

During an interview with CasinoBeats, DDP stated that the 28-year-old star had the potential to be a fantastic babyface down the line. The WWE Hall of Famer was impressed by Dominik Mysterio's dedication and development in the wrestling business, despite his father's legacy.

"Like the kid’s [Dominik Mysterio] gonna be a hell of a babyface when he makes that flip. Hold onto that heel thing as long as you can, because when he flips, I’ll tell you what that’s a kid I’m a big fan of," Page said. "I don’t know many young kids who could have come in the way he did with his dad, not really know how to work at all, and has turned himself, man." [H/T: CasinoBeats]

Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio retained the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Backlash

Dirty Dom first put his Intercontinental Title on the line against Penta on RAW after WrestleMania. A last-minute interference from a returning JD McDonagh allowed Dominik Mysterio to successfully defend his championship over the former AEW star.

Later, at Backlash 2025, Dom and Penta once again collided for the coveted prize. In the end, The Judgment Day star retained his Intercontinental Championship against the 40-year-old luchador.

Fans will have to wait and see which WWE Superstar steps up next to challenge Dominik Mysterio in the coming weeks.

