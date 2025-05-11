3 Reasons why Dominik Mysterio retained the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash 2025 saw another twist in The Judgment Day saga as Dominik Mysterio walked out still holding the Intercontinental Championship. The bout against Penta was hard-hitting, with both superstars delivering a physical contest that kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

Ad

However, the finish came in typical Judgment Day fashion - chaotic and controversial. Finn Balor and the rest of the faction members attempted to take Penta down, but some miscommunication on their end left them caught red-handed, which ultimately distracted the referee.

Just as it seemed the referee would regain order, El Grande Americano made a surprise appearance and knocked out Penta, giving Dominik the opportunity to retain the gold. The moment sparked massive speculation about the dynamics within the faction and what lies ahead.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Let’s check out a few reasons why Dominik Mysterio retained his title against Penta at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

#3. Fans are loving Dominik Mysterio as the champion

Despite being booked as a top heel, “Dirty” Dom has found a strange sweet spot with the WWE Universe. Since winning the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania in a Fatal Four-Way match, the crowd's response has shifted, with all the boos turning into cheers, and the fans now rally behind Mysterio’s rise, even when it comes through controversial finishes.

Ad

Considering the response Mysterio has been receiving lately, keeping the title on Dom would allow that wave of interest to continue. The company clearly sees the long-term value in his current character, and another successful defense will help maintain his reign while protecting challengers like Penta through outside interferences. The popularity Mysterio has gained over the past few weeks might be why WWE booked the star to retain.

#2. Penta needs more recognition before winning a title in WWE

Penta has emerged as a breakout presence since joining WWE earlier this year, bringing with him a mix of high-flying offense and veteran experience. His clash with Dominik at Backlash delivered to the fullest, showing that he can thrive on a premium stage.

Ad

However, WWE tends to build new stars gradually, especially when titles are involved. Penta has gained momentum, but he’s still getting familiar with a broader audience. A loss in this scenario doesn’t hurt him. Instead, it will build sympathy and set the stage for a bigger moment down the road.

By holding off on giving him the title, WWE may be ensuring that his first singles championship win comes after a stronger emotional build-up. The match with Dom was a valuable spotlight, and the way he lost leaves the door open for rematches or even new rivalries. It’s clear that Penta is bound to get his hands on the gold in the future, but at Backlash, the timing wasn’t quite right.

Ad

#1. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio could be the real plan

Ad

While the world was focused on Dominik’s defense and Penta’s title hopes, a bigger story could be unfolding within The Judgment Day itself. For weeks, signs of tension between Finn Balor and Dominik have been visible, whether through subtle side-eyes, miscommunications, or power struggles in promos.

At Backlash, Balor’s hesitation and missteps during the attempted distraction hinted at something deeper. WWE could be setting the stage for a split, with The Prince growing tired of Dominik’s antics and the faction slowly crumbling from within.

The perfect way to escalate this would be a full-blown betrayal, setting up Balor vs. Dominik for the IC Title at SummerSlam. This would not only elevate the championship with a high-profile feud but also give Dominik the ultimate challenge of facing one of his mentors. With many opportunities possible, fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for both men next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More