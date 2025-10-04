Wrestling legend slams WWE for repeating same old Randy Orton angle on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized the Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes storyline. The two megastars were on SmackDown this week.

Ad

The Oracle Paul Heyman tried to drive a wedge between Orton and Rhodes this week. He pointed out that very soon the two stars would question their loyalty towards each other. He laid out the spoiler that they would lose against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the main event of SmackDown. Heyman also prophesied that Cody and Randy's alliance would fall apart very soon, hinting towards a rivalry between the two friends.

Ad

Trending

During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo questioned the whole angle. He noted that Paul Heyman hinting that Orton was an unreliable partner was a redundant storyline. He felt the angle had been played out several times in the past with the Viper turning on his partner. The veteran writer felt WWE creative should try something new rather than playing out those same old storylines.

"How many times are we gonna play the card, you're boy, Paul Heyman, 'Can we really trust Orton?' How many times are we gonna play that card? How many times are you gonna have Big Purse go down there and try to buy the services of Ram Head?"

Ad

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Ad

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes faced Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in the main event of SmackDown this week.

During the match, Randy Orton had an RKO lined up but Seth Rollins interfered. The World Heavyweight Champion hit a Stomp on Orton, neutralizing him. This allowed Reed to hit the Legend Killer with a Tsunami for the win.

In the aftermath of the match, Seth tried to hit another Stomp on Cody, but the American Nightmare hit the Cross Rhodes instead.

Ad

While using the quotes from the article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!