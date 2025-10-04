Wrestling legend slams WWE for repeating same old Randy Orton angle on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized the Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes storyline. The two megastars were on SmackDown this week.
The Oracle Paul Heyman tried to drive a wedge between Orton and Rhodes this week. He pointed out that very soon the two stars would question their loyalty towards each other. He laid out the spoiler that they would lose against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the main event of SmackDown. Heyman also prophesied that Cody and Randy's alliance would fall apart very soon, hinting towards a rivalry between the two friends.
During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo questioned the whole angle. He noted that Paul Heyman hinting that Orton was an unreliable partner was a redundant storyline. He felt the angle had been played out several times in the past with the Viper turning on his partner. The veteran writer felt WWE creative should try something new rather than playing out those same old storylines.
"How many times are we gonna play the card, you're boy, Paul Heyman, 'Can we really trust Orton?' How many times are we gonna play that card? How many times are you gonna have Big Purse go down there and try to buy the services of Ram Head?"
Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes faced Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in the main event of SmackDown this week.
During the match, Randy Orton had an RKO lined up but Seth Rollins interfered. The World Heavyweight Champion hit a Stomp on Orton, neutralizing him. This allowed Reed to hit the Legend Killer with a Tsunami for the win.
In the aftermath of the match, Seth tried to hit another Stomp on Cody, but the American Nightmare hit the Cross Rhodes instead.
