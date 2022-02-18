“Stone Cold Steve Austin is going to do one match and go home”- Wrestling personality on legendary WrestleMania return (Exclusive)

Kenny Bolin believes there's a good chance of Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to the ring at WrestleMania.

It was recently reported that WWE is hoping to bring back The Texas Rattlesnake for another match at the Grandest Stage of them all. Reports also suggested that his potential opponent would be Kevin Owens.

Talking about the big news with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Sid Pullar III, Bolin stated that the dream match between the two stars could happen this year as the event is set to take place in Texas, Austin's home state.

"It's very possible, easy payday. It's where he lives when he's not in California. The match doesn't have to go long. There is going to be some walking around, some stalking. I mean Jerry Lawler is the king of doing 30 minutes and nothing and still giving you a great match. I'm sure Steve Austin is just as capable and all of a sudden someone throws him a beer, He drinks it and then Kevin Owens is laying on his a**," said Kenny. [6:44 to 7:09]

Bolin also stated that the match is going to be a big deal for The Prizefighter whereas Stone Cold will just leave after a one-off match:

"Kevin Owens is obviously going to be around for quite some time. Stone Cold Steve Austin is going to do one show, go home and count how much money he made that night. So in all honesty, I think Kevin should get the best of it. If this match happens, and as being in Texas and doing all the math, it's a possibility,"[7:11 to 7:27]

Could a potential comeback finally lead to a dream match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Goldberg?

While WWE may have planted the seeds for a potential match between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold on RAW, there could be a bigger match in store for The Texas Rattlesnake.

While Steve Austin may have had a glorious career in WWE, he is yet to face Goldberg inside the squared circle. A fact that was raised by Andrew Zarian on an episode of We're Live Pal, who stated that now is the perfect time to make the dream match happen.

Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his last match in 2003 and has only made appearances since then. With WrestleMania 38 taking place in Texas, it would be a big coup for WWE if Austin decides to return to the squared circle.

