Wrestling legend doesn't think Vince McMahon was involved in the push of 26-year-old superstar (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon, when asked about his involvement in WWE creative, said "yes and no," clearly indicating his interest in remaining in the higher creative decision-making process but refusing to be in the "weeds." In that vein, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell doesn't think that Vince McMahon was involved in the push of the 26-year-old Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik has arguably become one of WWE's most hated heels in years. He has received a lot of heat and has been thriving in his role in The Judgment Day. He has done so well, especially as a pair with Rhea Ripley, that some fans have even begun to call The Judgment Day the Rhea and Dominik show. His heel turn began at Clash at the Castle 2022, and it has only been uphill for him since then.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell was talking about the Dominik Mysterio-Rey Mysterio storyline and how the feud will turn into a tag team match at Backlash involving Damian Priest and Bad Bunny. He said that Vince wasn't aware of the reactions that took place at live events, hinting that he wasn't fully involved in the push of Dominik Mysterio as a heel.

"The story never ends, right? They just transition off that, add a layer to it, and then work on this for a month or so. Maybe they play it by year now. That old thing about laying out stuff months and months in advance? That's all fluid anyway. It changes as it goes, when you see a reaction - this may change, and that may change. Now Vince [McMahon], when he's the booker, he's not in these live events, but he doesn't know the reaction of the people. If you're reading the room, reading the heat in the room, and if you listen to the people - they'll tell you where to go. You don't even need to be that good at it." [11:28-12:27]

You can watch the full video below:

What was the weird reason why Vince McMahon and Triple H had heat with Dominik Mysterio?

In an interview with wrestling legend Konnan, the 26-year-old stated that he generally maintained a good relationship with WWE higher-ups.

Dominik revealed that he had been told off by Vince McMahon and Triple H for his reputation for missing flights.

[Have you been scolded yet at a show?] Umm, I don't think so but they have gotten on me because I've gotten a reputation of missing some flights," he said. [19:36 - 19:47]

Hopefully, that isn't an issue anymore for Ex-Con Dom!

With Backlash only a few days away in San Juan, Puerto Rico, it remains to be seen how The Judgment Day will approach the rivalry against Rey Mysterio, LWO, and Bad Bunny.

Do you think Vince McMahon is involved in the WWE creative process? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes