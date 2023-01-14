Dominik Mysterio opens up about having backstage heat in WWE; details his relationship with Triple H and Vince McMahon 

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently opened up about his relationship with Vince McMahon and Triple H.

After making a few appearances alongside his father, Rey Mysterio, on WWE TV as a child, Dominik Mysterio officially joined the Stamford-based company as a wrestler in 2020. The 25-year-old has been an active competitor for nearly two years, during which he held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles alongside his father.

However, Dominik turned on Rey Mysterio a few months ago to join Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. He is currently active on Monday Night RAW.

In a recent interview with Keepin' It 100, Dominik Mysterio opened up about his relationship with WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon and Chief Content Officer Triple H.

"I feel like I had a good relationship with them. You know, it was always very professional. Hi, hello, goodbye, hi in gorilla after my matches, thank you, stuff like that. But I don't know. I think it's a little different for me since I've kind of been around them since I was like four or five years old," he said. [19:05 - 19:36]

Although The Judgment Day member denied ever getting scolded at a show, he disclosed that he got some heat backstage after developing a reputation for missing flights.

[Have you been scolded yet at a show?] Umm, I don't think so but they have gotten on me because I've gotten a reputation of missing some flights," he added. [19:36 - 19:47]

Dominik Mysterio details the difference between working with Vince McMahon and Triple H in WWE

Last year, Vince McMahon retired from the Stamford-based company amid allegations of misconduct. While his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan, Triple H took over the creative process.

Although Vince recently returned to WWE as Executive Chairman, Triple H is still the Head of Creative. Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Dominik Mysterio detailed the difference between working with Vince and Triple H, disclosing that The Game is more accessible.

"[Major difference?] Not really. It's all very different environment, you know, from what Vince wanted like a certain thing to with Hunter, you know, he's out and if you have a question, he's out walking around, you can go up to him. It was very rare when you saw Vince because he was always in his office but it's just it depends on how you look at it. So, for me, it's all the same. I just hope to have some fun," Dominik explained. [21:39 - 22:06]

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

