Former WWE star says Dominik Mysterio "needs to hit the gym"

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently suggested that Dominik Mysterio needs to hit the gym, and that he would be willing to train him.

In 2019, Dominik Mysterio started appearing on WWE television alongside his legendary father. The 25-year-old made his in-ring debut about a year later when he went head-to-head against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam in 2020. He has since become a regular competitor in the Stamford-based promotion. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion is currently a member of The Judgment Day.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, former superstar Rene Dupree commented on Dominik Mysterio's current physique, stating that he needs to "hit the gym."

"Would I train him? Yeah, he needs to hit the gym. But you know what? 85% is backstage. His dad's loved and a legend and he doesn't have to," he said. [1:41:18 - 1:41:34]

Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio reportedly offered to donate their kidneys to a former US Champion. Check out the details here.

Finn Balor believes Dominik Mysterio will become a big star in WWE

After wrestling alongside his father for about two years, Dominik Mysterio turned on Rey Mysterio earlier this year to join The Judgment Day. He has since become a key member of the group.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Judgment Day leader Finn Balor praised Dominik, disclosing that he enjoys watching Dominik develop as a character and in-ring competitor in WWE.

"[It's beautiful to] see Dominik kind of slip into the role so seamlessly because people forget he kind of debuted about a year before he turned heel and he was learning on the job, like he wasn't really doing that much training. And I mean that with the greatest amount of respect but, you know, he had a couple months training, I think with Lance, and, you know, little bits here and there with his dad and stuff but not an immense amount of training to be in the deep end on live TV for WWE (...) I think he's gonna be a huge star for us," he said. [9:28 - 10:42]

Check out five things you did not know about Dominik Mysterio's real-life girlfriend, Marie Juliette, here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes