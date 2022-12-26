Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio allegedly offered to donate their kidneys to former US Champion

Dominik Mysterio and Aalyah have allegedly offered to donate their kidneys to former WCW star Konnan.

Pro-wrestling veteran Konnan has been dealing with health issues for a while now, keeping fans updated on his health via his Keepin’ It 100 podcast. He recently provided another update on his health on the latest edition of the podcast. For those unaware, Konnan recently started dialysis and believes that he wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for the dialysis.

“I’ll tell you what saved me bro is the fu**ing dialysis. I didn’t want to do it. This is my second kidney replacement. A lot of people think, ‘Oh steroids.’ Well, if it’s steroids, why don’t more people have kidney problems?”

Konnan then revealed that Dominik Mysterio and his sister Aalyah offered to donate their kidneys to him:

“It’s an ongoing thing to get a fu**ing kidney donor. I actually have seven people from the show, and believe it or not bro, this is beautiful, do you know who offered me their kidney? Dominik and Aalyah, both.” [H/T RSN]

Dominik Mysterio is quite close to Konnan in real life

Rey Mysterio has known Konnan for a long time and the two veterans were once stablemates in WCW. Rey and Konnan were members of The Filthy Animals, a stable that also consisted of Billy Kidman, Eddie Guerrero, and other notable names.

Earlier this year, Konnan opened up about giving advice to the young star on how to be a good heel. He referred to the Judgment Day member as a "very nice, likable, cool kid." The wrestling veteran then told him that he needed to channel "heel" Eddie. Dominik's been doing pretty well for himself as a heel on WWE RAW lately.

It was an incredible gesture on Aalyah and her brother's part to offer to donate their kidneys to Konnan. We will keep you updated on his health as and when more news comes out on the same.

