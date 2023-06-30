Wrestling legend thinks 40-year-old star can handle Money in the Bank victory after disastrous Bray Wyatt storyline (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt's return to WWE in October 2022 turned out to be a bit of a disappointment. From essentially only wrestling one televised match to disappearing from TV, it didn't go too well.

Wyatt wasn't the only one affected by the debacle, however. Another superstar survived being involved, and wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes that the star in question can even handle becoming Mr. Money in the Bank.

The superstar Dutch is referring to is none other than LA Knight. The 40-year-old ex-IMPACT star has taken the wrestling world by storm and emerged as an unexpected fan favorite in 2023 despite an underwhelming match with Bray Wyatt – and before that, a stint as "Max Dupri" with Maximum Male Models.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell picked LA Knight as his favorite to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and praised him for "surviving" his Maximum Male Models stint and the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt:

"He [LA Knight] can handle it. He needs it. That guy survived Maximum Male Models. He has survived getting beat almost every week and he survived Bray Wyatt in that damn dark match [Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match] or whatever they had. I never understood that match. I think LA Knight would be the one they would go with." (2:41-3:17)

Bray Wyatt is rumored to be picking up where he left off upon his WWE return

Bray Wyatt will likely return at some point this year, and when he does, he could be running back his feud against The All Mighty Bobby Lashley.

We haven't seen too much of Lashley since he's been drafted to SmackDown, but the former WWE Champion had to face some disappointment in being omitted from the WrestleMania 39 card after Wyatt pulled out due to an undisclosed illness.

Xero News reported that WWE is likely resuming the unfinished Wyatt-Lashley feud that was originally planned for WrestleMania 39 before being canceled:

"Hearing Wyatt/Lashley is likely the feud for Bray's return. This was originally meant to be for 'Mania [39] but was put on hold. This is not 100 percent yet but is picking up some steam."

It will be interesting to see how things play out. Fans might just be rooting for The All Mighty Bobby Lashley over Wyatt.

