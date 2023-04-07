Wrestling legend thinks 6-time Tag Team Champion is going to dethrone Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Who will be the one to end Roman Reigns' reign? It has now been a little over 930 days since The Tribal Chief became the Universal Champion. With many questions and options for the person to succeed him, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell picked six-time tag team champion Cody Rhodes to get the job done.

The American Nightmare fell short against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 2 despite him being a heavy favorite to walk out victorious. While many fans were disappointed with the decision, Dutch Mantell believes that the story between them is far from over.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell went into detail and said that he still thinks Cody Rhodes will be the one to end Roman Reigns' run as Universal Champion. The former WWE manager said that the injury last year may have wound up working in his favor:

"Well, he is now because they've done all this work, all this backstory. I actually think the injury helped Cody because it took him out at a bad time when creative was all over the place. So him having the hurt shoulder removed him from that, so he didn't get any of the flak from it, and he just coasted right through it. But I will say, that was a terrible injury. And he had to rehab and come back. I think he's hot, I don't know if he can get much hotter but I guess he can." (9:17-10:00)

Mantell added that an underdog story is what is needed and said that WWE has turned Roman Reigns into the hottest heel in years.

"Because people cheer for the underdog, and they just make him the underdog city and see where it takes him. And all this has done to Roman [Reigns] is make him hotter too. I haven't seen a heel that hot in WWE in years, because they took their time with him. Remember, the story is never finished." (10:01-10:25)

You can watch the full video below:

Even Triple H doesn't believe the story between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is over

When asked about the decision to have Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Triple H seemed amused by the fact that everybody thought WrestleMania 39 was the right moment for Rhodes to win.

Triple H made it clear in the post-WrestleMania 39 press conference that the story never finishes in WWE and takes another chapter:

"The story takes another chapter. We just got to the end of the chapter, but the story continues and that's where this gets interesting to me. That is what is the most amazing thing about our business, the story never ends."

The American Nightmare has a big challenge ahead of him as he is now in a feud with Brock Lesnar.

Do you agree with Triple H's message? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

