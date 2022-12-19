Stephanie McMahon is the co-CEO of WWE - a responsibility thrust upon her right in the middle of her much-needed hiatus. As the successor to Vince McMahon, she has a direct say in who gets released and who doesn't. Meanwhile, wrestling legend Vince Russo recently speculated on the recent release of Mandy Rose.

Mandy Rose, who is 32 years old, was recently fired from WWE seemingly due to her posting adult-themed content on a third-party app. The reactions have mostly been favorable towards Rose, with many fans believing that the promotion was simply not happy with the fact that a superstar was making so much money on a platform that didn't involve them.

Vince Russo spoke about Mandy Rose's release on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws alongside EC3 and Dr. Chris Featherstone. He suggested that Rose was possibly notified about the issue but didn't back down due to the money she made:

"Now you've got Mandy Rose doing this Fan Only [OnlyFans] gimmick. It's not [Onlyfans] but something similar. Supposedly there were scenes of her touching herself, maybe showing a little whatever. Obviously, WWE has a big problem with that. Here's what I'd like to think. I'd like to think that they didn't like it, they told her to stop, and she was making so much money on her own that she said 'Na.'" (3:30 - 4:10)

Vince Russo said that Stephanie McMahon wasn't just given information before deciding to fire Rose. He believes that McMahon issued an indirect warning via other WWE officials to notify Mandy Rose:

"Here's why I think that's true. Number one, I cannot see them firing her like that without a warning. 'If you don't take it down, we're going to have to let you go. I can't just say, 'Oh my god, somebody saw this, and Bruce [Prichard] sent this to Stephanie [McMahon]' and then she's fired. It doesn't work that way. You got to get written up, you got to be given a warning, you got to be told to stop. I have to assume that was probably the scenario and that she probably said no because she makes a boatload of money." (4:11 - 4:50)

You can watch the full video below:

What is Stephanie McMahon's role as the co-CEO of WWE?

Stephanie McMahon is the co-CEO of WWE alongside Nick Khan, the company's former president. When this was revealed, many wondered how McMahon and Khan would divide their duties.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter went into detail about this, suggesting two different roles that Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon have as co-CEOs:

“I actually believe this pairing is necessary. Nick is a revenue driver. And he’s been involved in things that are not his specialty. What he’s good at, he’s great at. Stephanie is the promoter. The old school promoter with the new lexicon in media about analytics and branding. If Steph sticks to being a promoter, managing the relationships for the company, and Nick sticks to revenue, they’re a formidable team.” (H/T 411Mania)

What do you think about Stephanie McMahon's tenure so far? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.

