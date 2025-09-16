Wrestling legend thinks Triple H's personal favorite will lose blockbuster match at Wrestlepalooza 2025 (Exclusive)

According to legendary wrestling writer Vince Russo, Triple H has a very clear personal favorite, but despite this, he believes that she could end up losing her big match at Wrestlepalooza 2025.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked ex-WWE creative head, Vince Russo, about his thoughts on the upcoming Women's World Championship match between Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY.

Vince Russo believes that The King of Kings loves IYO SKY so much, but it has reached the point where she no longer needs to win the Women's World Title. He expects the Chilean star, Stephanie Vaquer, to walk out with the win:

"Triple H loves IYO SKY, but I hope they're at the point where he's so in love with her and the marks love her that there is no reason for the title to be on her. I don't think about how I would book things anymore because I wouldn't have that setup going in. So I have to work within their parameters, and I have to think of how they would book it. I think they're going to put Stephanie [Vaquer] over."

Vince Russo doubled down on his accusation of Triple H's style of booking

It's clear that Vince Russo doesn't like the way The Game books his shows, particularly in 2025. While that sentiment is shared with the fans, the ex-WWE writer has one specific, consistent criticism of The King of Kings and how he runs his shows.

That criticism is essentially that Triple H books to get pops from the audience rather than catering to the much larger fanbase that watches the show on TV or, in this day and age, streaming platforms.

Continuing from his comment about the IYO SKY-Stephanie Vaquer situation during the same episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said that The Game is all about the "love of the marks":

"The king of pops [HHH] is all about the love of the marks, and the love of the marks would love for nothing more than to put the belt on her [Iyo Sky]. It's so sad to have to take that into consideration, but that's how Triple H books."

Either way, it's going to be interesting to see who walks out as the new Women's World Champion at Wrestlepalooza 2025. The general sentiment is that it's a bit too early for Stephanie Vaquer to become a World Champion, and as a result, some speculate that if IYO SKY wins, she will be a transitional champion.

The bigger question is then this - who will IYO SKY be a transitional champion for? Asuka has been all up in SKY's business, while Rhea Ripley has also been clashing heads with Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow has slowly been becoming RAW's biggest villain in the women's division.

One thing is for sure - the red brand isn't lacking in talent or star power.

