Wrestling legend wants to see Gunther face WWE Superstars who are better than him

A wrestling legend has expressed his desire to see Gunther face some of the top names in WWE moving forward.

Bully Ray has been a legendary wrestler known to speak his mind on various topics. Thus, it should be no surprise that he had some comments regarding the current Intercontinental Champion.

The Ring General has been a dominant force since he won the IC Title last year. He is now the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history and one of the greatest champions in the modern era. He has proven himself to be a fighting champion. However, most of his challengers, except Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, don't seem to be on his level.

Bully Ray spoke about this on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, where he said he wants to see the Ring General face WWE superstars who are better than him.

"What I am looking forward to is the days when GUNTHER has the opportunity to be in the ring with guys that are better than him," Ray said. "If the day ever comes that we get Brock [Lesnar] and GUNTHER, GUNTHER, get under that learning tree, and soak it all in, brother."

He continued:

"A Randy Orton and a GUNTHER, wow. An Edge and GUNTHER. GUNTHER, much like a Charlotte [Flair] doesn't have anybody that is going to bring him to the next level. GUNTHER and Seth [Rollins], yes, that'll do it. Seth is excellent at what he does." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Freddie Prinze Jr. was impressed with Gunther's recent title defense on WWE RAW

Gunther recently defended his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable on RAW.

Both men put on a stellar show where Ring General walked away with the win. Following the match, Gable's daughter was shown in tears after her father's heartbreaking loss on WWE TV.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the match on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, and he was all praise.

“This match was everything I hoped it would be, it was everything it was supposed to be, both guys looked phenomenal, and those sons of b***hes [laughs]… cut to his kid when he lost and his little girl just like… at least they cut away barely quickly but you can see the vomit face and tears rolling down before they’re finally like, 'we’ve tortured her enough, let’s cut away,'” said the actor.

It remains to be seen if Chad Gable will be able to avenge his loss after making a promise to dethrone the Ring General.

What do you make of The Ring General's title reign? Sound off in the comments section.