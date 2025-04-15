"Wrestling was never the same"- WWE veteran says his departure changed the business (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that pro wrestling has not been the same since he and his former writing partner, Ed Ferrara, left the business. The duo worked for the Stamford-based promotion from 1998 to 1999.

Russo worked with WWE for the majority of the 1990s. He was joined by Ed Ferrara in 1998, but the two left the company a year later to join WCW. Both Ferrara and Russo also worked with TNA in the 2000s, but they are no longer involved with any wrestling promotion.

Vince Russo has been critical of the modern-day product, pointing out that there are not many enthralling storylines and character work. He iterated the same during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"I say this all the time. Wrestling was never the same when the writers left. I am telling you. When the writers left, and I am talking about me and Ed Ferrara. We were writers. We were not former wrestlers; we were not the boys. We were writers, and when the writers left, everything went back to wrestling, and when everything went back to wrestling, over the years, you got more wrestling, less characters, more wrestling, less stories. After 25 years, all you have today is wrestling. That’s what it evolved into." [From 57:14 onwards]

Vince Russo worked with WWE during the iconic Attitude Era, and his writing played a major role in the company overtaking WCW's ratings during the Monday Night Wars. He is responsible for some of the best storylines the pro wrestling business has seen.

