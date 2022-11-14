Wrestling personality details how Hulk Hogan helped Hall of Famers in an ambitious project outside WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling writer John Crowther recently spoke about how WWE Legend Hulk Hogan and other wrestling stars contributed to The Bushwhackers' book about their wrestling careers.

Hulk Hogan is possibly one of the greatest wrestlers to set foot in the ring. Throughout the 80s and 90s, Hogan defined the business while working with WWE and then WCW. Despite controversies and scandals in the past, The Immortal One continues to be one of the most recognizable names in the wrestling industry.

WWE legend Luke and author John Crowther were in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda discussing their book, The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat, & Cheers. Crowther detailed that he reached out to legends like Hogan and Jerry Briscoe to get their stories and quotes.

"We would just talk wrestling and about their lives leading through their entire careers and as they would tell me stories and bring up different men and women from their careers whether it be like a Jerry Briscoe or Hulk Hogan or Rip Rogers. I would jot down their names and make it a point to reach out to these individuals."

Crowther mentioned that there are 25 different wrestlers that have contributed to the project.

"It's kinda cool to flip through the pages and as you hit those periods of their life where they first encountered these people, you'll see them hop in there. I mean we've got like Terry Funk, Typhoon, Tugboat, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Bill Alfonso. I mean it goes on and on, Steve Kern, Brian Blair, all these guys are all in there." [From 3:56 - 4:53]

The Bushwhackers were a major tag team in WWE

The Bushwhackers made their way to WWE back in 1988. Before their stint in the company, they competed in Japan, Singapore, and Thailand. Despite never winning the tag titles, the duo were immensely popular and a prominent feature of the tag team division.

Luke and Butch had some memorable matches with The Fabulous Rougeaus, The Powers of Pain, The Natural Disasters, and The Nasty Boys. Although they ended up on the losing side in several of these encounters, their untamed style made them formidable competitors in the ring.

The Bushwhackers were immortalized in the history books when they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2015.

