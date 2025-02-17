Wrestling personality wants Tiffany Stratton to wrestle WWE legend who hasn't competed in the company in three years (Exclusive)

Tiffany Stratton has been on top of her game this past year. Now, a wrestling personality wants to see her compete against a WWE legend.

TNA legend SoCal Val recently commented on Tiffany Stratton, who has been heavily pushed since joining the main roster last year. She won the Money in the Bank briefcase and successfully cashed it in to win the Women's Championship. Now that Tiffany has established herself as a top star in WWE, many people are booking dream matches for her. One matchup that a wrestling personality wants to see is Stratton against Mickie James.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, SoCal Val was asked which WWE and TNA stars she would like to see face each other due to both company's recent partnership. The wrestling veteran replied that she would like Tiffany Stratton and Mickie James to face each other.

If this match happens, it will be Mickie's first appearance in the Stamford-based company in over three years, as her last match in a WWE ring was at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

"I mean, I've always been an AJ Styles fan, always been a Mickie James fan. I'd like to see Mickie take on someone if she's willing, who she's never wrestled before. So, maybe one of the girls that's newer....Tiffany Stratton. Tiffy Time and Mickie Time. That to me again I love the girls and the female wrestlers so I would love to see them if I may." [1:15 - 1:45]

Watch the full video below:

Tiffany Stratton sent a warning to Charlotte Flair ahead of WrestleMania 41

Last week on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax competed against each other for the WWE Women's Title. Stratton successfully retained her title after Candice LeRae caused a DQ finish. After the match, Nia and Candice attacked Tiffany in the ring. Trish Stratus attempted to intervene but was taken out in the process. While the Buff Barbie was lying in the middle of the ring, Charlotte Flair came out and chose the former as her WrestleMania opponent.

After this, Stratton took to social media to send a message to her WrestleMania opponent.

"On my way to becoming a 2x queen slayer," she wrote.

Check out her post here:

It will be interesting to see if Stratton steps into the ring against Mickie James.

