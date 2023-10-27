Wrestling promoter says that it's an 'exciting time' for WWE's rivals; to announce two major deals soon

WWE has been able to assert its domination on the professional wrestling scene by securing the services of top television networks over the years.

Television deals play a major role in determining a wrestling promotion's current stability in the marketplace and ensuring visibility among the audience. Hence, there was a massive buzz around the industry when reports recently emerged that the National Wrestling Alliance(NWA) had signed two deals with the CW.

During an interview with Cleveland.com, NWA's owner, Billy Corgan, didn't confirm nor deny these reports. But, he was excited to share that they had signed two TV deals with a 'Top 20 network' and revealed that he would be announcing them very soon.

"Yeah, I’m not really able to say anything more than what I’ve said, which is that we have signed two TV deals with a Top 20 network. I look forward to announcing those. It’s an exciting time, and as you can imagine when those reports came out, the phone started ringing like crazy. Which isn’t a bad thing. That means things are going well."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for NWA.

Billy Corgan wants to sign major ex-WWE star

CM Punk's future has been a topic of huge interest ever since his sudden exit from All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent appearance on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, Billy Corgan said that he would love to have the former WWE Champion in NWA.

"Many, many people behind the scenes have asked me: 'should we make a play for Punk?' The answer in terms of reaching out: no. Because I respect him a lot, he deserves top money, he's a top star. The NWA would go hand-over-fist to have Phil walk through the door and be a part of the NWA, even for a pay-per-view," Billy said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former WWE star.

What did you make of Billy Corgan's latest remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.