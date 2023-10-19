Major deal just shook the whole wrestling world; changes everything - Report

A huge announcement just shook the wrestling world to its core. It has changed everything about the current situation across the world, introducing a whole new aspect to competition. It comes after a tease last week that there would be some changes, but it has finally been reported today. The NWA has signed a deal with The CW.

Billy Corgan, the owner of NWA, announced earlier this week that the company had signed two major TV deals. The details were not revealed, but the company was moving off YouTube for the first time in a long time. They will now have a Network Partner.

As Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling reported, the major network that Corgan referred to was none other than The CW. Currently, the logistics of the deal are still being worked out. The other TV deal is for a different NWA product.

So when the deal kicks off, NWA Powerr and a reality TV show about the day-to-day behind-the-scenes operation of the company will be airing on The CW.

The official announcement is expected soon.

Given only WWE and AEW have major network TV deals, this is an incredible step forward for the wrestling world. IMPACT is also featured on TV, but this deal might make NWA a force to be reckoned with.

Also, in the report, it's expected that Powerr won't be live but will pre-tape episodes in blocks, similar to what IMPACT does for AXS TV.

