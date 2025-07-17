Wrestling sensation opens up on Jacob Fatu's stardom in WWE - "He does the same high-flying things, even for his size" (Exclusive)

Wrestling sensation Mr. Iguana recently spoke about Jacob Fatu becoming a major star in WWE. The 33-year-old Samoan is one of the most popular grapplers in the company right now.

Fatu first showed up as hired muscle for Solo Sikoa. However, he slowly started outshining The Street Champ and even won the United States Championship. The exclamation point came at Money in the Bank when The Samoan Werewolf finally broke free from Solo and went off in his own direction.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter, Mr. Iguana pointed out that wrestlers who added some lucha moves to their repertoire were successful at the highest levels. He spoke about Jacob Fatu, claiming that the star put on some stellar matches in the independent circuit before making it big in the WWE. He felt that The Samoan Werewolf was doing some incredible spots in the ring, that men of his size couldn't normally pull off.

"There is Fatu, he's a big guy. He does all this. If you see Fatu in the indie scenes vs. Bandito, vs. Vikingo, he does the same high-flying things, even for his size. Now he's in the WWE. So every big guy or every worker that does lucha moves is obviously at the top, obviously." [From 3:18 onwards]

Jacob Fatu made a surprising appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event. Solo Sikoa and his entourage were beating down on Jimmy Uso after their United States Championship match. Fatu showed up to make the save and managed to clear the ring.

