Wrestling star discusses how WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff promised him a "big push" (Exclusive)

Former WCW and TNA star Allan Funk recently spoke about his experience working with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff was the major force behind WCW's renaissance in the mid-90s. He changed the business when he helped form the nWo and pushed WCW to an 83-week rating victory over the competition. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

This week on UnSKripted, Allan detailed that he loved working for Bischoff during his time in WCW.

"Yeah dude, I loved Eric Bischoff."

Funk spoke about his time coming out of the WCW Power Plant. He mentioned that he was called into Bischoff's office, and the boss was pleased with his in-ring work. The former WCW star claimed that Eric was planning to push him as one of the top guys on the roster.

"When I got into his office, I had a seat and we talked. He was great and he told me that he was gonna give me a big push. He told me I was gonna be one of his new top guys. He loved my work and stuff. I was pretty excited about it. Eric's always treating me nice." [19:00 - 20:00]

You can watch the full video here:

Allan Funk recalled his last meeting with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff

During the same conversation, Funk mentioned that many fans might not like the Hall of Famer's work, but he had no qualms with Eric. He recalled the last time they met in Vegas a few years ago and said they shared a cordial relationship.

"Last time I was Eric, it's been years ago. I saw him in Vegas and he actually talked to me. He was like, 'Hey man, how you been?' He was always good to me. I don't have anything bad to say about Eric Bischoff. Whatever he did in the wrestling business people don't like, it doesn't matter to me. He was always cool to me." [20:02 - 20:20]

While some fans may refute Eric Bischoff's contributions to the wrestling business, it is undeniable that he once posed a very serious threat of running WWE and Vince McMahon out of business.

What are your thoughts on Eric Bischoff? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes