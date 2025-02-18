Wrestling star exposes major flaw in Jey Uso's storyline building to WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently questioned the logic behind Jey Uso challenging Gunther at WrestleMania. The two stars are set to collide for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Jey emerged as the ultimate underdog when he won the Royal Rumble match which featured former World Champions John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre. Last week, Jey announced that he would challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, EC3 raised doubts over WWE conveying the storyline to casual fans. He pointed out that Jey never provided an explanation for why he chose to face Gunther at WrestleMania when Cody Rhodes was a bigger champion. The former WWE star felt casual fans could question Jey Uso's decision without a proper explanation.

"So explain this to me as a regular person who doesn't live in wrestling. But, Jey chose Gunther. Did he give a reason why Gunther is the choice? Because though Gunther is a world champion, it seems like when you have the carte blanche, you go for the biggest possible one. So is it because of a personal vendetta or was it becuase we're not putting Jey and Cody in the main event so this is what it's going to be." [From 39:00 onwards]

This week on RAW, The Ring General mocked Jey Uso's abilities in the ring and placed serious doubts over his success at WrestleMania.

This led to a huge brawl between the two men with WWE offcials rushing to the ring to separate them.

