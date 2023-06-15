Wrestling star recalls how a Chokeslam from Kane saved his job in WWE

Former WWE star Stevie Richards recently spoke about a 2001 encounter between KroniK and The Brothers of Destruction.

Kane and The Undertaker defended the WCW Tag Team Championship against KroniK at Unforgiven 2001. The match started okay but quickly descended into chaos. When all was said and done, the Brothers dominated their opponents and retained the titles.

On a recent episode of WSI, KroniK manager Stevie Richards mentioned that although it was not planned, he got into the ring and took a Chokeslam from Kane. He claimed that his presence of mind helped his image backstage and saved his job that night.

"In the end, we called that audible, and I got in the ring. I backed up to Glenn, and I did the old reaching behind and 'Oh my God, is he still behind me?' Turned around, beg off, take the chokeslam, half decent, take a bump. I think that there might have saved my job in a way because I got in the ring and called that audible. They were cool with it that we kind of saved a little bit of the match with that," said Richards. [From 3:25 - 3:53]

Richards revealed how no one in WWE was happy with the match

During the same conversation, Stevie Richards mentioned that none of the performers were happy with how the match turned out. He stated that even the likes of Jim Ross and Vince McMahon were disappointed.

"We came back and it was like, I guess, nobody was good. Taker wasn't happy, Glen wasn't happy, Bryan and Brian weren't happy, JR wasn't happy, Vince wasn't happy." Richards continued, "It was Cleveland, Ohio next week... JR stopped me and he goes, 'Hey, I wanna let you know that we're releasing KroniK. You guys are no longer in a gimmick together. You've lost weight, you got yourself in shape, we're gonna try to do something with you. So just be patient.' Then he walked away." [From 2:32 - 3:11]

This was the last time KroniK was seen on WWE TV, and both Brian Adams and Bryan Clark soon parted ways with the company.

