"Wrestling sucks" - Former WWE star recalls Natalya's embarrassing gimmick (Exclusive) 

EC3 recently recalled the infamous farting gimmick that Natalya was handed in late 2012 by the WWE creative that didn't go well down with fans.

While the global juggernaut is firing on all cylinders today, with multiple intriguing storylines and characters, this wasn't always the case. Sometimes even seasoned veterans were handed material that was misguided and in poor taste.

One victim of this was RAW star Natalya, who was handed an embarrassing farting gimmick in 2012 despite her major accomplishments in the promotion. As expected, it was slammed by fans and critics alike and was discarded quickly.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 also pointed out how WWE was quickly made to cancel the gimmick owing to outrage from the viewers.

"No, it just disappeared like that mole on Jillian Hall's face," said EC3. [8:32 - 8:35]

Furthermore, the former 24/7 Champion couldn't help himself but say wrestling sucked when talking about the aforementioned gimmick.

"Man, wrestling sucks," added EC3. [8:44 - 8:46]

Natalya wants to become Becky Lynch's tag team partner in WWE

A few weeks back, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya expressed her desire to form an alliance with Becky Lynch in WWE.

The Queen of Harts mentioned that since The Man hasn't had a meaningful partnership in the promotion for very long, she would like to become her new partner.

"I would love to see Becky in a tag team because I think that The Man sometimes has trouble playing with other characters, and so I think that Becky, after her rivalry with Charlotte [Flair], she was very apprehensive about being besties with someone again, and I think she really likes being independent and on her own."

Natalya last competed on the July 3rd episode of WWE RAW, where she failed to win the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley in a memorable match.

