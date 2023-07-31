Former champion offers to be Becky Lynch's new WWE tag team partner (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch has been outnumbered in her feud with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark on WWE RAW in recent months. In an exclusive interview, Natalya revealed that she is open to joining forces with Lynch if she needs a tag team partner.

In April, Lynch teamed up with Lita and Stratus at WrestleMania 39 to defeat Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. The Man held the Women's Tag Team Championship with Lita for 41 days before Stratus betrayed her tag partners shortly after WrestleMania.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya gave her thoughts on Lynch possibly forming a new alliance with someone:

"I would love to see Becky in a tag team because I think that The Man sometimes has trouble playing with other characters, and so I think that Becky, after her rivalry with Charlotte [Flair], she was very apprehensive about being besties with someone again, and I think she really likes being independent and on her own." [5:39 – 5:58]

The former SmackDown Women's Champion even offered to team up with Lynch if she wanted assistance in her ongoing battle with Stark and Stratus:

"I would love to see a partnership with Becky," Natalya continued. "In some ways, I would love to be the partner that Becky never had." [5:58 – 6:05]

In the video above, Natalya also discussed something new she would like to see from Charlotte Flair in WWE one day.

Becky Lynch's past WWE tag team partners

Before joining WWE's main roster, Becky Lynch formed a short-lived alliance with Sasha Banks in NXT in 2014. She also teamed up with Charlotte Flair and Paige, also known as Team PCB, on RAW and SmackDown in 2015.

The 36-year-old joined forces with Flair again in 2017 and 2018 before their on-screen partnership and real-life friendship deteriorated.

In 2019, Lynch also teamed up with her husband, Seth Rollins, in several mixed tag matches, most notably against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

The RAW star's most recent tag team partnership with Lita began with the fan-favorite duo dethroning Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the tag titles. They have not shared the ring together since Lita suffered a storyline injury at the hands of Trish Stratus in April.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will air live on Peacock on Saturday, August 5. Becky Lynch is expected to face Trish Stratus at the event.

