Wrestling universe reacts to Becky Lynch "manhandle" dangerous female faction in a backstage brawl on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch single-handedly took down Damage CTRL, sending the wrestling world into a frenzy.

WWE RAW kicked off with Becky Lynch returning to the red brand after almost four months. Big Time Becks cut a promo for fans stating that her body is more than ready to put her opponents through various yet vicious spots.

She clarified that after the win at Survivor Series in the bag, it was time for her next step as she joined the fans in the stands. However, Big Time Becks' celebration was cut short by Bayley.

The two superstars continued to take verbal shots at each other until WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY blindsided Lynch through the crowd. Big Time Becks used whatever weapons she had and tossed things from the concession stand at the Damage CTRL members.

The WWE Universe stormed to Twitter to acknowledge Becky Lynch's supremacy over Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

For many fans, it was great to see Lynch beat down all three members of the Damage CTRL faction.

Darius @Flea_Breeland becky lynch beat damage control up all by herself #WWE #WWE RAW becky lynch beat damage control up all by herself #WWE #WWERAW

Alex @AlexGloverrr @WWE @BeckyLynchWWE Did Damage Control just lose a 3 on 1 fight @WWE @BeckyLynchWWE Did Damage Control just lose a 3 on 1 fight 💀

After Becky and Damage CTRL took their action backstage, a fan shared that the merchandise stand was demolished. According to this Twitter user, since the merch stand broke, it should be "free" of cost to the fans.

Donald @Donald98999321 @btsportwwe All the broken stuff should be free @btsportwwe All the broken stuff should be free

Villain @ThamuzV @WWE @BeckyLynchWWE they threw the pop figure :( i wanted that! lol @WWE @BeckyLynchWWE they threw the pop figure :( i wanted that! lol

However, another fan claimed that the Damage CTRL faction should be booked rather than involving a feud with the former RAW Women's Champion.

CENATIONBOYAJ @CenationBoy7 Nah Damage Ctrl is weird because I like all the women involved but they just seem to not have any on screen chemistry at all. And their booking hasn't helped in the slightest Nah Damage Ctrl is weird because I like all the women involved but they just seem to not have any on screen chemistry at all. And their booking hasn't helped in the slightest

After a hellacious brawl, Lynch solely wrecked Damage CTRL and won the exchange despite being outnumbered until stopped by security.

What will be Becky Lynch's next move after tonight's RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

