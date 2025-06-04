Wrestling veteran accuses WWE of ripping off his gimmick; questions Triple H

A former WWE Superstar has accused the wrestling promotion of ripping off his gimmick. In a social media update, the veteran also posed a few questions for the company's CCO, Triple H.

Vito LoGrasso, who has wrestled for multiple promotions, including WWE, recently took to his X/Twitter account to claim that the character portrayed by NXT star Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo was a rip-off of his gimmick. The two-time WCW Hardcore Champion questioned if Triple H was going to keep disrespecting Italians and his 35 years in the business by continuing with it.

"I’ve got an honest question for @TripleH. I’ve lived this lifestyle my whole life. I’ve been doing this gimmick since 1999. I’m still the Don in the squared circle, but this kid—who has publicly disrespected me—has stolen everything but the shoes on my feet. Your own people have reached out to me, asking for help with “family” storylines. Those ideas? Mine. Talent relations even called me, said I’d be “brought in” down in Florida. Yet here I am—a 35-year veteran—watching @WWE bury me while they rip off my gimmick wholesale. And yes, I’ve got the receipts to back up everything I’m saying here. So tell me: are we really going to keep doing this? Keep embarrassing Italians with this nonsense? Keep disrespecting my 35 years in this business?" he wrote.

Vito then turned his attention towards Channing Lorenzo. The veteran insinuated that he was not impressed with the two-time NXT Tag Team Champion's effort at imitating him. The 60-year-old further claimed that whoever tried portraying the character would remain in his shadow until his approval.

"@Stacks_WWE I get it. Imitation is supposed to be the sincerest form of flattery. I’ve got a few old leather jackets if you need them, but I doubt you can pull off the bald look. Just remember: no matter who you put in the “costume,” they’ll always be living in my shadow until I give my stamp of approval. — THE Don."

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Channing Lorenzo recently defeated his former stablemate on WWE NXT

After weeks of teasing, The D'Angelo Family finally imploded at WWE Stand & Deliver. The faction took on Dark State in a six-man tag team match at the show. Dark State won the bout in a shocking finish as Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo betrayed his faction and delivered a low blow to Tony D'Angelo.

Over a month after the shocking betrayal, Stacks Lorenzo locked horns with Tony D'Angelo in a singles match at WWE Battleground. The contest ended with Stacks securing a pinfall victory after he hit the former NXT North American Champion with a low blow while the referee was distracted because of Luca Crusifino.

After the heartbreaking loss, Tony D'Angelo is speculated to be leaving NXT to join the main roster. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 29-year-old.

