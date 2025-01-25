Wrestling veteran bashes WWE fans after seeing Damian Priest and Miz on SmackDown: "These idiots will tune in for the Draft" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the WWE Draft and how stars like Damian Priest and The Miz were switching brands. The wrestling veteran was reviewing this week's episode of SmackDown.

With SmackDown moving to a three-hour format, the blue brand has roped in some stars from RAW. Huge names such as The Miz and Damian Priest have been moved to SmackDown as part of the transfer window. Other top stars from the red brand such as Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley were also on this week's show.

During this week's episode of BroDown Live with Mac Davis, Russo mentioned that the Draft was just in place to pop good ratings for the company. The veteran noted that the major stars would not be exclusive to their shows and keep jumping around. He pointed out that gullible fans would still tune in during the Draft to see which stars were moving to RAW and SmackDown as part of the shuffle.

"They know they pop a cheat number with the Draft. So there's gonna be the Draft. There's no doubt about that. These idiots will tune in for the Draft thinking like, 'Oh my God! This guy is on this show, this guy is on that show.' Meanwhile, three weeks later, everybody's on every show. They know they do a number with the Draft. The Draft will definitely continue." [From 19:00 onwards]

Moving to SmackDown could be a much-needed change for Damian Priest since he has been stuck with The Judgment Day feud for months. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the Archer of Infamy on the blue brand.

