Wrestling veteran bashes WWE in latest rant; claims they "dropped the ball" with exciting Judgment Day storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about a huge missed opportunity with Judgment Day members Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. The trio were involved in a huge romantic drama that led to Dominik eventually siding with Liv.

Rhea got a huge shock at SummerSlam 2024 when her little Dom Dom aligned with Liv Morgan. Following that, she went on a warpath to regain the Women's World Title from Liv. She finally got her win on the January 6 edition of RAW. Dominik once again tried to get back with Mami, but the Judgment Day member was annihilated by the champ.

During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran explained that WWE missed a huge opportunity with the storyline involving Liv, Rhea, and Dominik. He felt the creative had something good when "Dirty" Dom was trying to get back with Mami, but that storyline never progressed. Russo felt that Judgment Day had no traction with the fans anymore because of how casually they were booked.

"Bro, they dropped the ball with Liv and Dominik. Remember when Dominik was trying to make up with Rhea Ripley on that pay-per-view? It never went anywhere. I don't feel sorry for them. They never put any effort into this group. All they do is Dominik goes out there everytime and interferes in the matches. This group has zero, zero juice, man." [4:47 onwards]

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the current Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW. Despite internal tensions within The Judgment Day, the duo has held on to their titles for almost a month.

