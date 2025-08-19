Wrestling veteran bashes WWE and Triple H over Unreal episodes - "It means zero in 2025" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently lambasted the company and Triple H over their new show, Unreal. The five-episode docuseries is available for streaming on Netflix.
Unreal was launched on Netflix on July 29. The show takes fans behind the doors to staff meetings, creative discussions, and production drama in WWE. The show depicts the process of creating magic in the ring and how WWE Superstars and their agents work through every meticulous detail of a match. The show features accounts from top WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, John Cena, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and many more, including the Chief Content Officer, Triple H.
On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo presented a cynical view of the acclaimed series. He watched a couple of episodes of the show to review it on his podcast. However, Vince felt that it pulled the curtains back too much, exposing the business to everyone. The veteran writer felt the series diluted every idea and secret of the business. He claimed that kayfabe and storylines no longer held any meaning.
"I watched the first two episodes of Unreal because I want to review the show. Throw everything out of the window. Everything that you and I were taught, everything that we believed in, everything that we grew up in, everything that was right, throw it out of the window. It means zero in 2025, bro." [From 8:48 onwards]
From Russo’s perspective, Triple H’s openness in Unreal undermines the business that several stars strived to protect. Meanwhile, The Game sees the transparency as a way to modernize the promotion and attract more fans to the product, generating more revenue in the long run.
While using the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda for the transcription and embed the exclusive video.