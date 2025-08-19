Wrestling veteran bashes WWE and Triple H over Unreal episodes - "It means zero in 2025" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently lambasted the company and Triple H over their new show, Unreal. The five-episode docuseries is available for streaming on Netflix.

Ad

Unreal was launched on Netflix on July 29. The show takes fans behind the doors to staff meetings, creative discussions, and production drama in WWE. The show depicts the process of creating magic in the ring and how WWE Superstars and their agents work through every meticulous detail of a match. The show features accounts from top WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, John Cena, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and many more, including the Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

Ad

Trending

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo presented a cynical view of the acclaimed series. He watched a couple of episodes of the show to review it on his podcast. However, Vince felt that it pulled the curtains back too much, exposing the business to everyone. The veteran writer felt the series diluted every idea and secret of the business. He claimed that kayfabe and storylines no longer held any meaning.

Ad

"I watched the first two episodes of Unreal because I want to review the show. Throw everything out of the window. Everything that you and I were taught, everything that we believed in, everything that we grew up in, everything that was right, throw it out of the window. It means zero in 2025, bro." [From 8:48 onwards]

Ad

Ad

From Russo’s perspective, Triple H’s openness in Unreal undermines the business that several stars strived to protect. Meanwhile, The Game sees the transparency as a way to modernize the promotion and attract more fans to the product, generating more revenue in the long run.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda for the transcription and embed the exclusive video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More