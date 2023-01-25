Pro wrestling veteran Vince Russo has criticized WWE for keeping Brock Lesnar's return on RAW XXX a secret.

The Beast Incarnate made a surprise appearance in the main event of the show and attacked Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley during their match for the United States Championship. He and The All Mighty collided several months ago at Crown Jewel for the second time in their careers. It looks like they might have a third match in the company very soon.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo stated that WWE should've done something to let the fans know that Brock Lesnar was going to be on the show.

"Bro if I'm writing this show, right after Cathy Kelley and Bobby Lashley and MVP, I think we go to commercial break after that. Right after that bro, all you have to do is show a pick-up truck pulling up in the back. That's all you have to do. Who is this? Were there any other invited guests? Then, bro, you go to Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair as soon as the match is over with Deville and Belair, you go back to - we know it's freaking Brock Lesnar, but that's why we're staying with the show bro," said Russo.(1:01:46-1:02:28)

He added that WWE kayfabed themselves for not hyping up The Beast's return:

"It's called don't kayfabe yourself. You totally kayfabed yourself here. The last hour is the drizzling you-know-what. All you had to do was park that truck out there, bro. People know it's Brock, you're telling people Brock is coming at the end of the show. Why wouldn't you do that? This is what I mean, bro. These are huge, huge misses. This could mean 200,000 more people watching. Literally Brock is here, he's gonna come at the end of this match. Why you would kayfabe yourself in this spot, I have no idea," he added. (1:02:30-1:03:14)

Vince Russo was disappointed with WWE RAW XXX's third hour

The first hour of the red brand this week had WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan kicking things off, followed by the Tribal Court involving The Bloodline. After the segment, the RAW Tag Team titles were on the line.

Vince Russo stated that he was impressed with the first and second hour of the show, but feels that the third hour was underwhelming.

"Here's another thing, and again, bro, these little things are the difference between Vince Russo booking and somebody else booking. I put over the first two hours. The third hour is a completely different show, and you are completely losing them. If I'm writing this show, first of all, I would've never lost them in the third hour because the third hour would've been as compelling as the next two. But say they're looking at the third hour and they know that it's getting a little - the first two hours were much stronger." (1:01:02-1:01:44)

RAW XXX featured various WWE Legends, and there was another DX reunion on the show. There could be more appearances at the Royal Rumble event this Saturday night.

What was your favorite moment from WWE RAW XXX? Sound off in the comments below!

