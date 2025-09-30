Wrestling veteran blasts WWE for overusing Roman Reigns: “How many freaking times?” (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' return to weekly programming. The OTC showed up on RAW this week.

Ad

The Usos were in a Tornado Tag Team Match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed this week. The match descended into chaos, as all four men brawled around ringside. The Vision stacked up Jimmy and Jey Uso for the finish. Just then, Roman returned amid deafening cheers. The twins used this opening to hit a double Uso Splash on Breakker for the win.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that WWE has repeatedly been bringing back Reigns whenever it is short of star power. He felt it had already been 12-15 times that Roman returned for one night without any coherent storyline to keep fans hooked to the angle.

Ad

Trending

"I wish I had been keeping track of how many times they've played the Roman Reigns card. Bro, I am not exaggerating. I would say that we're probably somewhere between [sic] the 12-15 range," he said.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

The veteran writer added that the people in attendance would always enjoy the show, but the casual fans watching at home would eventually get tired of the same old product.

Ad

"It is old. The marks in the arena are gonna get excited over anything. People watching at home, casual fans that aren't marks, see that and say the same exact things we say, 'How many freaking times, bro?' I mean, seriously, bro."

Ad

Roman Reigns' return just weeks ahead of Crown Jewel has set the tone of the OTC being in action at the premium live event on October 11. It will be interesting to see how WWE books his road to the major event in Australia.

While using the quote from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More