Wrestling veteran blasts WWE for overusing Roman Reigns: “How many freaking times?” (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' return to weekly programming. The OTC showed up on RAW this week.
The Usos were in a Tornado Tag Team Match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed this week. The match descended into chaos, as all four men brawled around ringside. The Vision stacked up Jimmy and Jey Uso for the finish. Just then, Roman returned amid deafening cheers. The twins used this opening to hit a double Uso Splash on Breakker for the win.
This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that WWE has repeatedly been bringing back Reigns whenever it is short of star power. He felt it had already been 12-15 times that Roman returned for one night without any coherent storyline to keep fans hooked to the angle.
"I wish I had been keeping track of how many times they've played the Roman Reigns card. Bro, I am not exaggerating. I would say that we're probably somewhere between [sic] the 12-15 range," he said.
The veteran writer added that the people in attendance would always enjoy the show, but the casual fans watching at home would eventually get tired of the same old product.
"It is old. The marks in the arena are gonna get excited over anything. People watching at home, casual fans that aren't marks, see that and say the same exact things we say, 'How many freaking times, bro?' I mean, seriously, bro."
Roman Reigns' return just weeks ahead of Crown Jewel has set the tone of the OTC being in action at the premium live event on October 11. It will be interesting to see how WWE books his road to the major event in Australia.
