Wrestling veteran blasts WWE's mediocre programming in the absence of The Rock (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo felt that the weekly programming for the company has declined sharply since The Rock left.

The Final Boss confronted Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania. After a tense exchange, he told Cody that he was stepping away from WWE for a while. However, he warned the American Nightmare that their story was not over and he would be returning soon.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed how WWE fans were accepting the average shows put on TV every week. He could not stand the mediocrity when the company had the talent and resources to put on great shows. He also attributed the decline in quality to The Rock's departure from the company.

"WWE fans they just drive me crazy. They will accept anything. I swear bro, you can send somebody to take a steaming dump in the ring and they will watch it. I don't understand that. I am not one, I do not accept mediocrity when something can be great. We've had nothing but mediocrity since the Rock said I'm going home." [1:51 onwards]

During the build-up to WrestleMania, WWE was doing record numbers in TV ratings week after week as the shows featured top stars such as The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and many more doing compelling segments.

It will be interesting to see if WWE can continue the momentum with major stars such as Rocky and Roman away from their weekly broadcasts.

