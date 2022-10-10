Wrestling veteran claims Bayley will take a shot at him in 2 weeks on RAW (Exclusive)

Could Bayley end up taking a shot at a former backstage figure? Wrestling veteran and former WWE writer Vince Russo recently found himself on the receiving end of Twitter shots via Becky Lynch and Mustafa Ali. It was about a comment he made about how he felt that the Damage CTRL leader needed to switch up her wardrobe every week to look like a star. However, he now believes that she will make a small gesture to "stick it" to him.

Recently on Twitter, former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch took issue with Vince Russo's comments about how the Damage CTRL leader needs to change her wardrobe regularly the way she does. However, Lynch would use a quote from Sportskeeda where Russo is questioning her and her husband Seth Rollins' choice of wardrobe.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo predicted that Bayley won't change her wardrobe immediately because of what he said. But further added that she will do so in a couple of weeks - which he presumably meant to say next week on the 17th October episode of RAW:

"Not next week because they can't do it next week 'because Vince said something'. Two weeks from now, Bayley will be wearing something different. This week, to stick it up my backside, it'll be the same thing." (9:42-10:04)

Will Bayley continue to pursue the RAW Women's title following Extreme Rules?

Bayley is in an interesting position right now. Damage CTRL has taken over the women's division on RAW and Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai are now the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Many believed that they would be the difference-makers at Extreme Rules in the first-ever singles ladder match between women on the main roster. However, The EST Of WWE and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair managed to overcome the odds, ascend the ladder and retain her title in an instant classic.

The two seem to have good chemistry, and it will be interesting to see whether the Damage CTRL leader gets another shot at the title. If she does, Crown Jewel will be the next destination as Survivor Series will have WarGames matches - meaning that it's unlikely any title will be on the line that night.

Do you want to see Bayley become the RAW Women's Champion soon?

