"Doesn't mean she can run this company" - Wrestling veteran claims he is doubtful of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's abilities after Vince McMahon's retirement (Exclusive)

Vince Russo isn't entirely confident in Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's ability to run WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement.

Stephanie is currently serving as the company's chairwoman, whereas her husband was recently confirmed as the new head of creative.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that Vince's retirement will impact people who would've readily done business with him in the past.

"Bro, just because Stephanie McMahon is his blood, doesn't mean she can run this company. Just because Triple H is a son-in-law doesn't mean he can run this company. So, if Vince McMahon is no longer running the show, I think that's gonna have an impact on those who, you know, would have gladly done business with him in the past," said Russo. [21:22-21:49]

Vince Russo also spoke about the changes that might occur in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement

Speaking on the same edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that higher-ups might not have the same confidence in WWE now that the long-term WWE CEO/Chairman is retired and not leading the company from the front.

He said:

"I don't know if, you know, those who make the decisions, the big corporations, the networks, and the streaming services, they may look at this product totally different without Vince McMahon involved. You know, Vince McMahon was the Wizard of Oz."

Russo added:

"This was the guy for the last 50 years behind the curtain, I don't know if they will have the same confidence in the WWE without a figurehead like a Vince. I'll be honest with you bro, for everything he's accused of doing, I wouldn't feel as secure with this company with Vince not at the helm."

McMahon's retirement has been a big topic of discussion within the professional wrestling industry. Several superstars, wrestlers, and legends from all across the globe reacted to his announcement by sending tweets and messages via social media.

